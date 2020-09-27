High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

100th Win For Shadyside Head Coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was homecoming week at Shadyside as the Tigers took on East Hardy.
A big Congratulations to Abby Brown crowned homecoming queen.

The Tigers would trail 7-0 going into the third quarter… But following an East Hady turnover Wyatt Reiman will get things going for Shadyside he picked up a first down.

Then later Reiman got into the end-zone and the Tigers were on the board…they failed a two point conversion the Cougars were still in the lead 7-6 .

The Tigers gained some momentum and got the ball back after another East Hardy turnover.

Jacob Visnic picked up a big 1st down for the Tiger.

That lead to a Wyatt Reiman field goal and the Tiger had the lead 9-7.

Later Reiman helped put the game out of reach, He got into the open field and was gone …77 yard touchdown for Reiman. the tigers were up 15-7.

Later Reiman put the finishing touches on the afternoon for Shadyside with yet another touchdown. That put the Tigers up 21-7 that was your final.

The Tiger will take on River next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter