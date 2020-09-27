100th Win For Shadyside Head Coach

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was homecoming week at Shadyside as the Tigers took on East Hardy.

A big Congratulations to Abby Brown crowned homecoming queen.

The Tigers would trail 7-0 going into the third quarter… But following an East Hady turnover Wyatt Reiman will get things going for Shadyside he picked up a first down.

Then later Reiman got into the end-zone and the Tigers were on the board…they failed a two point conversion the Cougars were still in the lead 7-6 .

The Tigers gained some momentum and got the ball back after another East Hardy turnover.

Jacob Visnic picked up a big 1st down for the Tiger.

That lead to a Wyatt Reiman field goal and the Tiger had the lead 9-7.

Later Reiman helped put the game out of reach, He got into the open field and was gone …77 yard touchdown for Reiman. the tigers were up 15-7.

Later Reiman put the finishing touches on the afternoon for Shadyside with yet another touchdown. That put the Tigers up 21-7 that was your final.

The Tiger will take on River next week.