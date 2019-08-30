Shamrocks Down Panthers in Home Opener

BARNESVILLE, OH- The Barnesville Shamrocks hosted the Buckeye Local Panthers in their home opener on Thursday. In the first quarter, Ayden Hannahs connected with Alex Mead for a 25 yard score, putting the Shamrocks on the board first. They led the Panthers 7-0. But Buckeye would respond. Barnesville was just outside their own endzone when an early snap was recovered by Luke Darrah, making the score 14-8 Barnesville.

The Shamrocks answered back as Hannahs scored from 5 yards out, putting Barnesville up 20-8 at the half. The Rocks would go on to win 33-8. They will play Meadowbrook on Friday, September 6th at Meadowbrook High School at 7 p.m.