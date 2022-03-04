NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton is claiming her former teammate Shaquille O’Neal would haze rookies in a unique way.

Payton was on VladTv where he told a story about how much of a prankster Shaq was.

“Shaq is a jokester, so if one of the rookies would be in the stall, he would take a bucket, and use the bathroom in it for about a week then all of the sudden he’d pour it on them,’ Payton said.

Payton said because of the hazing, he would play pranks on Shaq.

One particular prank not only had Payton steal Shaq’s boxers but he has them framed in his house.

Payton said Shaq would be ‘free ballin” all the time, and Shaq wouldn’t care about it.