Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – With schools remaining closed for the academic year, seniors across the nation are coping with the fact they won’t have a final spring season, or final goodbye to the schools that helped to shape them. Which is why the WVSSAC has decided to honor the state’s seniors by lighting up the stadiums across the state this Friday at 8:30 p.m. for “Shine Your Light West Virginia” night.



“This is just a way for our association and not just our association but the whole state of West Virginia that we can touch and reach out these seniors to let them know and honor them, let them know that we are thinking about them, that we support them”, said Heather Enoch, events coordinator of the WVSSAC.



And as for the seniors who won’t get to play their spring sport one last time.

Hannah White of Wheeling Central said, “I’m so grateful for the community and for Central in general for making us feel like they care about us and they’ve been so supportive of everything and especially with this gesture of recognizing us I know that myself and my classmates are so thankful for that.”



WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan added, “I think as life ends up going back to normal, whatever normal is that the teams ought to have reunions and try to get back together and see if they can reminisce on the times that were really good and not focus on the times that they missed.”



The SSAC is asking residents to also turn on a porch light on Friday night to honor these seniors.