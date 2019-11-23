Siebenaler’s Late Game Heroics Win Another One

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling Nailers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- Blake Siebenaler and the Wheeling Nailers are as clutch as they come in the final minutes of regulation. On Friday night, Siebenaler snapped a 2-2 tie with 1:23 remaining, lifting the Nailers to a 3-2 triumph over the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It was Siebenaler’s third game winner of the year, and it put Alex D’Orio into the win column, after a 41-save performance.

The Nailers had a strong first period, as they fended off some Indy pressure, while sending two pucks to the back of the net. On the first goal, a Fuel pass deflected off Yushiroh Hirano and went right to Alec Butcher in the slot. Butcher promptly ripped a shot into the top-left corner of the cage. Less than four minutes later, Brandon Hawkins banked the puck off the left wing wall, springing Spencer Trapp in behind the defense. Trapp faked to his backhand, sliding his first professional goal through Charles Williams’ legs.

Indy battled back with a pair of goals in the middle frame, squaring the contest at two. Both tallies came off the rush, starting with Dylan McLaughlin, who potted a cross-ice feed from Spencer Watson. The equalizer went to Sam Kurker, who sped down the left side of the ice, before rifling a shot into the right side of the net.

The tilt stayed tied until what is quickly becoming Wheeling’s time to shine – the closing minutes of regulation. Blake Siebenaler wound his way around from the left corner into the high slot, where he swept a wrist shot along the ice and through Williams. The goal came with 1:23 remaining, putting the Nailers ahead 3-2. Wheeling had to kill of a pair of penalties in the final minute, and did so successfully, hanging on the for the victory.

Alex D’Orio played a fantastic game for the Nailers, earning the win by denying 41 of the 43 shots he faced. Charles Williams made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss for the Fuel.

The Nailers will conclude their quick two-game trip to Indiana with a battle against the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Wheeling’s next home game is Thanksgiving Eve, when Fort Wayne comes to town for a 7:05 p.m. face-off.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter