Sizzling Yellow Jackets Sting No. 9 Hilltoppers

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – West Virginia State shot better than 70 percent from the floor in the second half and hit 10 straight free throws in the final minute here Wednesday to shock No. 9-ranked West Liberty, 100-96, inside the ASRC.

It was the second straight setback for Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers (4-2), who saw their double-digit second half lead melt away when they went cold from the floor just as the Yellow Jackets (6-1) began heating up.

“This is a very good basketball league and State is a very good team,” Howlett said. “If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game every night, you’re not going to come away with a win. We’re struggling a little bit as a team right now and it’s up to me to get us back on track.”

West Liberty led throughout the first half, pushing the margin as high as 14 points on multiple occasions before settling for a 45-37 lead at the break.

A 3-point play by Pat Robinson restored the double-digit lead, 50-39, at 18:31 of the second half but the Hilltoppers – who shot under 25 percent from the floor for most of the final 20 minutes – made just two shots from the floor over the next 9 minutes and momentum swung decisively toward the visitors.

A 3-pointer from Treohn Watkins capped a 17-2 West Virginia State run that put the Yellow Jackets up, 67-62, before Robinson pushed in a rebound basket to stop the bleeding with 9:35 to play.

The Hilltoppers forced several ties down the stretch but could never get over the hump as WVSU converted on the majority of its possessions, shooting 71 percent (22-of-31) from the floor and 85 percent (17-of-20) from the charity stripe after intermission.

Robinson capped one final WLU surge with a twisting layup at the 1:10 mark, cutting the gap to 86-83, but Watkins knifed through an opening at the other end and got a tough shot to go down as he was fouled. The free throw made it 91-85 with a minute to go and the Yellow Jackets finished off the win at the foul line.

Dalton Bolon had a game-high 29 points – including six 3-pointers – to go along with 9 rebounds for the hosts while Robinson added 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Will Yoakum and Bryce Butler finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

State’s Anthony Pittman made just five shots from the floor but finished with a team-high 28 points thanks to a whopping 18-of-24 showing from the foul line. Pittman also grabbed a dozen rebounds to form a potent 1-2 punch with teammate Jeremiah Moore, who checked in with 26 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Watkins added 21 points and Glen Abram had 16 as the Yellow Jackets’ “Fab Four” combined for 91 of their team’s 100 points.

“We have a big game Saturday on the road against an outstanding Charleston team but nobody’s going to feel sorry for us and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves,” Howlett said. “I’m fortunate to have an experienced bunch of veterans who know what it takes to get us back to playing West Liberty basketball and I’m looking forward to getting back to work with them tomorrow.”

Tipoff for Saturday’s game against the Golden Eagles is slated for 4:30 p.m. at the Wehrle Innovation Center.