Sliva Inducted To East District Baseball Coaches Hall Of Fame

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Tom Sliva has enjoyed a lot of success on the baseball diamond as high school coach and now he’s being honored for that success.

Sliva was recently selected for induction into the Ohio Eastern District’s Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

During his 23 year career he has coached at both St.John’s and St.Clairsville. Over that time he has led his teams to a regional title, four district championships, eight sectional titles, four OVAC championships and eight Buckeye 8 crowns.