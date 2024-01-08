ORLANDO, FL- Goaltending stole the show on Monday night, as the Wheeling Nailers and Orlando Solar Bears concluded their three-game series at Kia Center. Wheeling’s Taylor Gauthier and Orlando’s Brandon Halverson denied 70 of the 73 shots taken in the contest, and Tanner Dickinson’s goal with 9:59 left turned out to be the difference in a 2-1 victory for the Solar Bears. Jordan Martel netted the lone marker for the Nailers.



One goal was scored in an evenly played first period, and that went to the Solar Bears at the 8:51 mark. Alexandre Fortin tossed a pass ahead to Jesse Jacques, who was able to get a step on the Wheeling defense on the left side of the ice. Jacques turned and drove toward the net, then chipped a forehand shot into the top-right corner.



The two teams combined for 30 shots in the middle frame, but none of those attempts crossed the line, as the score remained 1-0 after 40 minutes.



Midway through the third, Orlando registered a key goal to up its lead to two. Fortin led the way on a transition rush, then fed a pass over to Tanner Dickinson, who roofed a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the cage. The Nailers got one back with 6:11 remaining, when Jordan Martel sped down the left side of the ice and utilized his quick hands to slither a shot through Brandon Halverson. Unfortunately, Wheeling was unable to find an equalizer, as the Solar Bears held on for the 2-1 decision.



Brandon Halverson earned his second win of the series for Orlando, as he thwarted 34 of the 35 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier gave the Nailers another strong effort in goal, but came up short, despite making 36 saves on 38 shots.



The Nailers will return home for three games this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.