SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The North girls and South boys won the annual North – South all-star basketball games at the South Charleston Community Center.

The North girls with Wheeling Park’s Ryan Young on the coaching staff defeated the South 60-59.

The South boys which included W-V-U commit Josiah Davis and Navy Commit Chandler Schmidt beat the North squad 126-122. Wheeling Central’s Ryan Reasbeck and Cameron’s Trevor Beresford who are both headed to Wheeling University played for the North.