South Charleston eliminates Wheeling from Playoffs

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling would again have trouble generating offense.

Wheeling trailed 2-1 in the middle innings and appropriately grounded into a Taylormade 6-4-3 twin killing. Jack Beattie only allowed 1 run for South Charleston and he got it done with the bat too by golfing one into right field that JUST stayed fair. That made the score 8-1.

Wheeling entered Saturday undefeated but they really didn’t cut the mustard. It scored a combined 1 run in 2 games. Post 1 is eliminated and the championship between Bridgeport and South Charleston will be on Sunday at noon.