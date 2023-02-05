OHIO, (WTRF)– It was a busy weekend for Ohio high school cheer squads.

Teams put on their best performances on Saturday at the OVAC Cheering Championships. and then turned around and it did again at the OASSA Cheer and Dance Regional Championships.

The Union Local Jets placed second at OVAC and crushed it on Sunday.

Their high-powered traditional performance earned them a spot at OASSA State competition.

The Bellaire Big Reds went all in, competing both their game day and traditional non-building routine.

These ladies jumped, tumbled, and cheered their way to the top and qualified in both categories.

Steubenville Big Red performed their traditional routine.

They walked away with the ‘Best Choreography Award’, alongside Edison and Barnesville in the southeast region.

Their outstanding performance punched them a ticket to states.

Steubenville Big Red starts us off with a jam-packed tumbling filled routine.

The Barnesville Shamrocks pumped up the crowd with the game day routine.

If you’ve seen them on the sidelines, you’ve probably been left speechless.

The Shamrocks excel in all areas, with near perfect technique.

Their traditional performance showcases their full team tumbling and spectacular spirit.

Barnesville had a rocking weekend, with a win at OVAC and both their routines qualified for the OASSA Cheer State Championships.