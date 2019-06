St. Clairsville and Steubenville will battle for the Ohio Division II Region 7 championship after both picked up wins Thursday at Bob Wren Stadium at Ohio University.

St. Clairsville defeated Athens in the opener 9-2, the Red Devils scored in six of the seven innings to get the win.

Big Red beat Licking Valley 6-2. Steubenville won both regular season meetings with the Red Devils, 6-2 and 14-0.

The Regional Final is 5 p.m. Friday once again at Ohio University.