BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO(WTRF) – St.Clairsville and Union Local opened their boys basketball seasons with wins, Tuesday night.

The Jets spoiled the return of J.R. Battista to the Big Reds sideline with a 64-41 win.

While in St.Clairsville, the Red Devils turned a five point half time lead into a 25-point blow out with a 76-51 victory.