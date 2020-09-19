High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
St.C Beats Ferry, Now 4-0

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville moved to 4-0 on the season with a hard fought 27-6 win over Martins Ferry, Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter the Purple Riders would take a 6-0 lead following an Evan Carpenter eight-yard touchdown run. The Red Devils would score twice in the quarter for a 14-6 lead at the break. Logan Shields with a five-yard touchdown run and then Tyler Tonkovich with an 87 yard strike to Colin Oberdick.

In the third quarter a Jacob Jordan one-yard touchdown run put the Devils up 21-6. An Austin DaRe 40-yard pick six was the final score of the night. The Purple Riders are now 2-2.

