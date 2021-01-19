St.C Beats Harrison Central In Overtime

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville won the Clifford Bowl, Tuesday night on John Jenkins Court , 78-74 over Harrison Central in overtime.
The Huskies Kobe Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points. Will Balgo led the Red Devils with 23.
