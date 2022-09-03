ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville bounced back from their week two loss at Wheeling Park with a win Friday night.
The Red Devils took down Columbus Independence 30-20. Now 2-1 the Red Devils will host 2-1 Martins Ferry next week.
by: Scott Nolte
