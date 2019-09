ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville improved to 2-0 on the season with their 36-33 win over Wheeling Park. Aaron Jordan had three touchdown runs for the home team.

The Red Devils led 22-20 at the half and 29-20 after the third quarter.

St.Clairsville will host Meadowbrook next week while Wheeling Park returns home to host Hedgesville.