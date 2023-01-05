ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville pulled out a one-point win over Bellaire Thursday night.
Trailing 41-39 after three quarters, the Red Devils out scored Bellaire 10-7 in the final frame for the 51-50 win.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville pulled out a one-point win over Bellaire Thursday night.
Trailing 41-39 after three quarters, the Red Devils out scored Bellaire 10-7 in the final frame for the 51-50 win.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now