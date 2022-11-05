ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville came up just short of advancing to region 15 semifinal Friday night.
The Red Devils dropped a tough 24-21 decision to Bishop Ready. St.C finishes the season at 9-3.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville came up just short of advancing to region 15 semifinal Friday night.
The Red Devils dropped a tough 24-21 decision to Bishop Ready. St.C finishes the season at 9-3.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now