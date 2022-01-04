St.C Girls Hold Off Martins Ferry

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Alexis Thoburn scored 18 points to help lead St.Clairsville to a 47-42 win over Martins Ferry.
Megan Malin added 11 and Sydney Miller had 10 for the Red Devils.
Maria Clark led the Purple Riders with 14 points.
by: Scott Nolte
