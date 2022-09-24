CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville held onto the coal bucket Friday thanks to their 43-0 win over Harrison Central.
The Red Devils are now 4-2 and host Bellaire next week. The Huskies slip to 4-2 and will host Beaver Local next week.
by: Scott Nolte
