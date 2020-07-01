St.C Patriots Down Wheeling Stogies

ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – Meeting for the second time in five days, the St.Clairsville Patriots were looking to bounce back from their 10-2 loss to the Wheeling Stogies last Thursday.

St.Clairsville wasted no time in taking the lead, as Cole Porter led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo blast to left for a 1-0 lead.

Wheeling would tie the game in the top of the fourth on a base hit from Zack Taylor to score Dom Gorrence.

St.Clairsville would answer with a three-run bottom of the fourth for a 4-1 lead on their way to a 8-2 victory.