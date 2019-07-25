St.C Post 159 Falls In Region Championship, Wheeling Takes Opener In Area Tournament

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – St.Clairsville Post 159 fell in the region 8 championship game 4-2 to Beverly-Lowell.
Jacob Probst put St.C up 2-1 in the third with a two-run single. B-L would retake the lead with a three-run sixth. The win sends Beverly-Lowell to the Ohio state tournament.
In West Virginia, Wheeling Post One took the opener in the area one tournament 10-0 over New Martinsville Post 28 in five innings.
Wheeling’s Ryan Hummel went the distance allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts and only one walk.
Game two of the series is Thursday at I-470.