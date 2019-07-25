Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

St.C Post 159 Falls In Region Championship, Wheeling Takes Opener In Area Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – St.Clairsville Post 159 fell in the region 8 championship game 4-2 to Beverly-Lowell.

Jacob Probst put St.C up 2-1 in the third with a two-run single. B-L would retake the lead with a three-run sixth. The win sends Beverly-Lowell to the Ohio state tournament.

In West Virginia, Wheeling Post One took the opener in the area one tournament 10-0 over New Martinsville Post 28 in five innings.

Wheeling’s Ryan Hummel went the distance allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts and only one walk.

Game two of the series is Thursday at I-470.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter