MARIETTA,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville Post 159 opened their season Tuesday night with an 11-1 win over Marietta Post 64.

Hunter Hoffman went the distance on the mound allowing just one run in six innings while also striking out five.

At the plate Will Balgo had four RBI and Mason Myers had a single, double, triple and an RBI.

Post 159 will host Steubenville , Wednesday night.