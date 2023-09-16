ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville rallied from a 14-6 halftime deficit to Indian Valley to beat the Braves 24-20.
With the win the Red Devils are now 4-1 and will host 4-1 Harrison Central next week.
by: Scott Nolte
