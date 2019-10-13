St.C Snaps 2 Game Losing Streak

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville snapped their two game losing streak Saturday with a 21-6 win over Bellaire.
The Big Reds scored first when AJ McCarthy intercepted a Tyler Tonkovich pass and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead. It would stay that way until the second quarter when Tonkovich would go in from three yards out for a 7-6 St.Clairsville lead.
In the third quarter St.Clairsville moved out to a 14-6 on a Tonkovich to Reese Skaggs three yard pass. Then in the fourth quarter Noah Trubiano would go in from six yards out for the final score.
Both teams are now 5-2 on the season. Next up the Red Devils host Union Local while Bellaire visits Shadyside.