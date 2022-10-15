ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it four straight wins with an impressive 41-12 win over Fort LeBoeuf, Pa. Friday night.
The Red Devils are now 7-2 on the season and close the regular season next at Cambridge.
by: Scott Nolte
