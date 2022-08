ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville opened their season Friday with a 48-34 win over Canton South.

The Wildcats actually jumped out to an early 13-0 over the Red Devils in the first quarter. Touchdown runs from Dino Burk and Andrew Vera gave the Red Devils a 14-13 lead.

Tied 20-20 late in the second quarter, Vera scored his second of the game to give St.C a 27-20 lead at the half.