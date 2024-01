MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Another great battle in the St.Clairsville – Union Local rivalry took place Tuesday night at the Hangar with the Red Devils pulling out a two-point win.

St.C escaped with a 68-66 victory over the Jets. Cole Thoburn led all scorers with 29 points, Tyason Pastor added 13 and Brady Shaffer had 12.

Alex Moore led Union Local with 21 points, Gannon Kerns had 16 and Billy Schumacher finished with 12.