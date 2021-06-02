St. Clairsville and Barnesville are ready for regional play

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) – The Red Devils and Rocks played an exhibition game against each other on Tuesday with Barnesville coming out on top 8-2. St. C is repeating district champs but its Barnesville’s first district title in over 15 years. St. Clairsville will be taking on Hillsboro and the Shamrocks will face Frederickstown. Both squad are prepared for their respective opponents.

“The plan is the same as usual – try to get early (and) get up, and play the best we can. I know that they’re a good team (and) they got good pitchers (and) good hitters. We just got to be ready to play and bring some energy,” St. Clairsville Senior Tyler Tonkovich said.

“The last couple of days we’ve done as much research as we can. We know their number one is like everybody’s going to be at this point really good – excellent catcher. Their number 3 hitter; his last name is Sheriff, is outstanding and their pretty solid through their lineup 1-9,” Barnesville Head Coach D.J. Butler said.

The Rocks game against Frederickstown is in Mount Vernon. St. Clairsville plays at Teays Valley High School in Ashville.