St. Clairsville and Barnesville are ready for regional play

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) – The Red Devils and Rocks played an exhibition game against each other on Tuesday with Barnesville coming out on top 8-2. St. C is repeating district champs but its Barnesville’s first district title in over 15 years. St. Clairsville will be taking on Hillsboro and the Shamrocks will face Frederickstown. Both squad are prepared for their respective opponents.

“The plan is the same as usual – try to get early (and) get up, and play the best we can. I know that they’re a good team (and) they got good pitchers (and) good hitters. We just got to be ready to play and bring some energy,” St. Clairsville Senior Tyler Tonkovich said.

“The last couple of days we’ve done as much research as we can. We know their number one is like everybody’s going to be at this point really good – excellent catcher. Their number 3 hitter; his last name is Sheriff, is outstanding and their pretty solid through their lineup 1-9,” Barnesville Head Coach D.J. Butler said.

The Rocks game against Frederickstown is in Mount Vernon. St. Clairsville plays at Teays Valley High School in Ashville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter