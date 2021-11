St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – St. C’s game was a rematch versus Carrollton from the first week of the regular season. Jacob Jordan scored first for St. C from 15 yards away to make it 7-0.

Sefsick scored after a fake handoff on a QB run from 25 yards away to make it a 14-0 game.

The Red Devils win huge and advance by a score of 38-9. Next up for the Devils is the Meadowbrook Colts.