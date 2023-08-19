CANTON, OHIO (WTRF) — One season ago, Saint Clairsville beat Canton South at home in their opening game. This Friday, the Wildcats seized revenge.

After taking a 6-0 lead on their first possession, Canton South gave up 14 straight points to the Red Devils in the 1st half. With just a few minutes left in the 2nd quarter, they would knot it at 14 on a Rome Cox touchdown and a Poochie Snyder conversion.

From the point on St. Clairsville would be playing from behind in the second half. They scored late in the 4th quarter to cut it to 42-40 but would run out of time from there.

Dino Burk did standout in the loss as the running back rushed for four touchdowns on the night.

The Red Devils will play Martins Ferry next Friday on the road as they search for their first win of the season.