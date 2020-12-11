St. Clairsville Maggie Marody Commits To Niagara University

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – A senior at St. Clairsville Maggie Marody committed to Niagara University where she will further her academic and swimming career.

She has accomplished a lot throughout her time at St. Clairsville high school by qualifying for States all three years. Maggie has set big goals for this upcoming swim season.

“This season I would love to pace in the 500 at states, bearing that they have it and also make it into states in the 200 free style, said Marody.”

Maggie said her time at st. Clairsville will help her be successful at Niagara University.