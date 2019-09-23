St. Clairsville named Team of the Week

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) –
The St. Clairsville Red Devils are this week’s your West Liberty University Team of the Week. The Red Devils battled out Martins Ferry this past Friday. St. Clairsville was in a tough position when Ferry had an early 20-7 lead. But St. C responded and ended up putting the game away, scoring 34 of the game’s final 40 points, for a 41-26 victory, improving to 4-0 on the season. During the game, the Red Devils QB Tyler Tonkovich finished his night solid, with 139 yards passing and 68 rushing. Congratulations to the St. Clairsville Red Devils, your West Liberty University Team of the Week.