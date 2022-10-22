CAMBRIDGE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville closed their regular season with a 30-21 win over Cambridge.
The Red Devils were able to outlast the Bobcats in a back and forth affair.
Both St.C and Cambridge are headed to next weeks region 15 playoffs.
by: Scott Nolte
