WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – St.Clairsville rallied from a 14-0 first quarter deficit to beat Wheeling Park in the Patriots season opener.

Tyler Tonkovich’s touchdown with :41 remaining gave the Red Devils the victory as they improved to 2-0 on the season. Tonkovich also had two touchdown passes, while Jacob Jordan added the other Red Devil touchdown.

n his debut, Park quarterback Beau Heller threw a pair of touchdown passes in the loss.