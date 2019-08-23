St. Clairsville Red Devils 2019 High School Football Preview

Now in his 19th season as head coach Brett Mclean says he’s using his preseason camp to help what is a relatively young team learn how to practice.

We’ve really got to up our tempo at practice and understand you cant just turn on the juice with a switch on Friday night you’ve got to preform that way everyday and thats who you’ll become. Brett McLean- Head Coach

One player-coach Mclean knows he can count on is four-year starter Ja’von Lyons at right tackle the 6’2″ 280 pounds senior has a number of division 1 offers, including the academy schools, MAC and Rutgers from the Big 10. He’ll also be a starter at defensive tackle.

He’ll be joined on the right side of the line by 6’7″ 330-pound sophomore Avery Henry at right guard.

The rest of the O-Line include seniors Colton Grimm at the center and Austen Angus at left guard with junior Jalen McCall at left tackle.

With sophomore Will Smith filling in at any position across the front.

In the backfield, they will break in a new quarterback in junior Tyler Tonkovich with the Jordan brothers handling the running game senior Aaron and sophomore Jacob.

Senior Derrick Witsberger returns at fullback along with Will Balgo. Receivers include senior Tyler Brookover, junior Austin Da’Re and senior Brett Vike.

Everyone has to perform at a higher level this season up there and those skill guys in the back that are stepping up coming into new roles they’ve played in our program this is their opportunity to go out and perform. Brett McLean- Head Coach

Defensively they return some key players including senior 3-year starter Isaak Myers at defensive end, Witsberger is at the other end with Lyons and Angus the tackles.

Seniors Noah Trubiano and Brookover at outside linebacker and junior Wil Balgo at inside linebacker he’ll be joined by junior Reese Skaggs.

Senior Nate Fusco with Da’Re and Tonkovich in the defensive backfield.

I think it’s very similar to both sides of the ball we have some new guys who have to fill in to some big voids that were left by seniors that were very good but I’m excited by those secondary guys that are back Brett McLean- Head Coach

The Red Devils will open their season on the 30th when they visit Carrollton