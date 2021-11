Zanesville, OH. (WTRF) – Chase Plantz found the endzone first for Bloom Carroll to make it 7-0.

That would be your score at the half. A Lucas Otto field goal in the fourth quarter made it 7-3.

St. Clairsville was driving but a costly interception was thrown by Vera to Bloom Carroll’s Bo Wisecarver. The Bulldogs won 14-3.