ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Our Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week, is the St.Clairsville Red Devils. St.C advanced to the region 15 championship game with an amazing come back win over Meadowbrook.

Trailing 28-0 the Red Devils reeled off 42 unanswered points on their way to a 42-28 victory over the Colts. Now 9-0, the Red Devils will host Bloom-Carroll in the region 15 championship Saturday at 7 p.m. at Red Devils Stadium for a spot in the division four, final four.