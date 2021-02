BELMONT, OHIO (WTRF) – St. Clairsville faced East Liverpool in the Buckeye 8 championship game on Saturday night.

At the end of the first, St. Clairsville had the lead 17-14 but not for long. At halftime East Liverpool had the lead 32-29.

St. Clairsville took over after a time out and scored four baskets in a row. St. Clairsville went on to win 70-66. They claim their 8th league title as Buckeye 8 Champions.