St.Clairsville’s Avery Henry Commits To Ohio State

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville senior offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Wednesday morning he was committing to Ohio State to continue his academic and football careers.

Henry made the announcement on social media. Ohio State assistant coaches Greg Studrawa and Kevin Wilson were in attendance for the Red Devils win over Wheeling Central last Thursday.

The three-star tackle had originally committed to Iowa State over the summer but decommitted in September announcing he was reopening his recruitment.