St.Clairsville’s Avery Henry Signs With Ohio State

December 25 2021 12:00 am

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville’s Avery Henry made it official Wednesday as he signed with Ohio State to continue his academic and football careers.

Rated as a three-star player he was ranked as a top ten offensive lineman in the state of Ohio by 24/7 sports. Henry had originally committed to Iowa State but said the desire to be closer to home helped him change his mind.

Henry thanked his teammates for helping him reach his dream. ” I remember a point in time where I didn’t think I was going to be at this point. I didn’t think that I was good enough so having all of them help me all the time put all that dedication into me when they didn’t have to you know it means a lot and I see all of them as family.”

