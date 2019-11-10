St. Clairsville’s season comes to an end

NEW CONCORD, OHIO (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Red Devils took on New Concord John Glen in round one of playoffs on Saturday night.

But the Little Muskies had their offence rolling early.. Evan Williams connected with Hayden Glaub who made an outstanding finger-tip catch. On the very next play Noah Wellmeier scored from 6 yards out and John Glen led 7-0 early. In the 2nd quarter, Evans connected with Reece Perkins in thew endzone to make it 14-0 in favor of the Little Muskies. The would be the score at the half, but the Red Devils would find their offense in the second half.

Tyler Tonkovich picked up a nice first down and on the next play Aaron Jordan will scored, putting the Red Devils on the board 14-6. Later the little Muskies would put the game away as Williams will connect with Reece Parker for the score John Glen will go on to win 23-6.