St.Clairsville’s Sorge To Cheer For OSU

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St. Clairsville cheerleader Rachel Sorge will be taking her cheerleading skills to the next level at Ohio State University. Rachel says she has committed her life to cheerleading and dance and is looking forward to cheering at the Division 1 level. However, this opportunity did take her by surprise.

“I was just such in shock because the past two months with high school cheering and everything in my life was going miserable, but when that happened everything in my life just felt perfect,” said Sorge.

“My dance teacher Missy Ross, she has taught me everything I know, to never give up or anything I do, always strive for perfection and even when times get tough you always have to push to get better.”

Rachel says the moment she stepped foot on Ohio State’s campus, it felt like home and she’s looking forward to cheering at the Shoe. While at ST.C she helped the Red Devils win four state cheering championships.