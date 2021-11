ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The St.Clairsville Red Devils are back in the region 15 championship game for the second straight year, part of the reason the play of senior running back Jacob Jordan.

He had a 40 yard touchdown catch to get St.C on the board. He also ran for 187 yards and three more scores to help lead the Red Devils to a 35-7 win over Meadowbrook.

Jordan and the rest of the Red Devils meet Bloom-Carroll this Friday at 7 p.m. in the region 15 championship game at Zanesville.