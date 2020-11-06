High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

St.C’s Shields The Athlete Of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville’s Logan Shileds, is the Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

He helped spark a come back for the Red Devils in their win over Meadowbrook. Down 28-0, Sheilds scored four times as the Devils went onto win 42-28.

Shields said, “I gotta thank the offensive line without them none of this is possible, they really came out there and changed the game for us turned it around and coach is always telling us never quit, and that really happened for us we never quit and it worked out for us.”

His coach Brett McLean added, ” Logan did an exceptional job, we have a back field of three or four kids who are coming out of and every night it’s a different kid who is stepping up and Saturday night especially in the second half it was Logan’s time and were really proud of him out whole offense. He’d be the first to tell you the other backs, the other receivers do a great job and it was his hot hand and we rode it”.

The Red Devils will face Bloom-Carroll in the region 15 final, Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter