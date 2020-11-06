St.C’s Shields The Athlete Of The Week

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville’s Logan Shileds, is the Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

He helped spark a come back for the Red Devils in their win over Meadowbrook. Down 28-0, Sheilds scored four times as the Devils went onto win 42-28.

Shields said, “I gotta thank the offensive line without them none of this is possible, they really came out there and changed the game for us turned it around and coach is always telling us never quit, and that really happened for us we never quit and it worked out for us.”

His coach Brett McLean added, ” Logan did an exceptional job, we have a back field of three or four kids who are coming out of and every night it’s a different kid who is stepping up and Saturday night especially in the second half it was Logan’s time and were really proud of him out whole offense. He’d be the first to tell you the other backs, the other receivers do a great job and it was his hot hand and we rode it”.

The Red Devils will face Bloom-Carroll in the region 15 final, Saturday.