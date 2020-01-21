St.C’s Skaggs Athlete of the Week

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – This years Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament once again produced several outstanding stories. Braxton Amos winning his third title while improving to 126-0 in his career. Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall winning his third title in four years.

And this weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week, St.Clairsville’s Reese Skaggs. The No. 2 seed at 195 pounds he took down No. 1 seed Keith Bodnar from Steubenville in the finals with a pin at 3:53. It was his fifth fall of the tournament as he pinned his way to the title. St.Clairsville coach Joel Sansone says Skaggs who placed each of the last two years has evolved as a wrestler.

Sansone said, ” Then something changed over the summer, when he came in this year he was just ready to go from the get go. He was a leader in the room, leaves here and goes to the weight room everyday just works so hard big things are coming for him.”


Skaggs added, ” We practice all week and we grind all the time 24/7 and right after practice I go to the gym and get a nice lift in so I can get big for my weight class there’s some big boys I got to hang in there with them. I just kept my cool I wasn’t just going to sit back and win by just a couple points I wanted to get the fall, get the five pins.”

Skaggs finished fifth last year at 170, his next goal win an Ohio state title.

