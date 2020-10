NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Magnolia Blue Eagles played host to St. Marys on Friday night. The Blue Devils were off to a start quick with a one yard touchdown from Cyle West, making the score 6-0 in favor of St. Marys.

Magnolia now answered later on with hand off to Jason Beisel who slipped his way past a few defenders, turned on the jets and scored on a huge touchdown run, making the score 14-7 in favor of the Blue Devils. But the day would belong to St. Marys would go on to win 41-7.