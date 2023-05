WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be a game three in the West Virginia class A region one championship following St.Marys 4-0 win Tuesday over Wheeling Central.

The Blue Devils scored three times in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Cali Masters took care of the rest in the circle where she allowed just three hits with only one walk and 15 strikeouts.

The teams will meet again Wednesday night at St.Marys, with the winner advancing to next weeks state tournament.