Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Over 60 of the best seniors in the Ohio Valley checked into Wheeling University Sunday afternoon. The All-Stars from both Ohio and West Virginia will be dorming and practicing on campus leading up to the game on Saturday. There was a small conference held in the Alma Grace McDonough Center where speakers included both head coaches for the game, Wheeling Head Coach Zac Bruney, and University President Ginny Favede. West Virginia is the defending champion.

“I think since Parkersburg, us, and Morgantown have gotten into the OVAC it’s made things a little bit better for West Virginia. You know, we’ve selected some great athletes and you know it’s just a typical football game,” University and West Virginia Head Coach John Kelley said.

“We got to get our kids here and find out and see what we’ve got skill-wise and we’ll adapt our offense with what we have. So, ideally, we’d like to spread it around and get a lot of people involved and make them defend the field both horizontally and vertically on us,” Beaver Local Head Coach Mike McKenzie said.